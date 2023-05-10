NFL offering incredible matchup New Year’s Eve on CBS

The NFL is slowly releasing some of the games on its 2023 schedule.

The league will conclude the calendar year on Dec. 31 with a fantastic matchup on CBS.

Joe Burrow and his Cincinnati Bengals will face Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes and the champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Seems like anyone with party plans will have to put them on hold until the game is over.

The NFL’s New Year’s Eve party: Bengals at Chiefs, Dec. 31, Week 17, 4:25 ET on CBS. pic.twitter.com/5vXRGECe6D — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 10, 2023

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire