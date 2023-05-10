NFL offering incredible matchup New Year’s Eve on CBS

Barry Werner

The NFL is slowly releasing some of the games on its 2023 schedule.

The league will conclude the calendar year on Dec. 31 with a fantastic matchup on CBS.

Joe Burrow and his Cincinnati Bengals will face Super Bowl MVP Patrick  Mahomes and the champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Seems like anyone with party plans will have to put them on hold until the game is over.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire