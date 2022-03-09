NFL odds: Will a QB switch teams and win the Super Bowl for the third straight year?

A change of scenery can be refreshing. It can also lead to a Lombardi trophy, as evidenced by the last two NFL seasons. First, Tom Brady ditched the Patriots to win a Super Bowl in his first year with the Bucs. Then, Matthew Stafford led the Rams to a championship last season after getting traded from the Lions. Who are the candidates to keep this streak going for a third consecutive season?

The Denver Broncos are +1200 on BetMGM to win the Super Bowl, following their acquisition of Wilson from the Seahawks. Their trade was reminiscent of last year's all-in move by the Rams, sending two first-round picks, two second-round picks, and a fifth-round pick in the deal. Denver has a solid defense and an embarrassment of riches on offense, including receivers Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton, and running back Javonte Williams. The main piece they've been missing is a quarterback to unlock all that explosive potential. Now that they have Wilson, the Broncos are instant contenders.

Quarterback Russell Wilson is now a member of the Denver Broncos. (Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports)

A bunch of guys not named Russell Wilson

Of all the quarterbacks "available" — whether by free agency, trade, or the upcoming draft — Aaron Rodgers and Wilson were head-and-shoulders above the rest. Deshaun Watson is elite and has been shopped around, but his legal troubles have made that difficult.

There are several teams who are just a quarterback away from making some noise in the playoffs. The Colts were Charlie Brown'd out of the postseason by QB Carson Wentz last year when they were pummeled in Week 18 by the 2-14 Jaguars. It seems safe at this point to say that Wentz won't be back and that Indy will make a play for a QB while stud running back Jonathan Taylor and receiver Michael Pittman Jr. are still on their rookie contracts.

The Commanders are trying their hardest to find a respectable option under center, with the Bucs reportedly on a similar path. Provided Pittsburgh can plug some holes on the offensive line, they're also just a QB away. Whether they'll try to find one in free agency or in the draft is the big question.

Unfortunately for these teams, there aren't many great remaining quarterback options, outside of Watson. Mitch Trubisky, Jameis Winston, Marcus Mariota, and Teddy Bridgewater are the cream of the free agent crop, with Wentz and Niners QB Jimmy Garoppolo likely available via trade. The best bet for this streak to stay alive is Wilson and the Broncos at 12-to-1 odds.