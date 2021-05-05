NFL odds: Where Patriots stand in Super Bowl betting lines after draft

NFL odds: Where Pats stand in Super Bowl betting lines after draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots have had a great offseason, but will the team's roster changes translate to better on-field success in the 2021 NFL season?

New England's streak of 11 consecutive postseason appearances and AFC East division titles ended in 2020 when the team struggled to a 7-9 record.

The Patriots were determined to not let that happen again, and as a result they spent a ton of money in free agency to bolster several different positions. The most notable signings were tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith, linebackers Matthew Judon and Kyle Van Noy, defensive back Jalen Mills, and wide receivers Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne.

New England also traded for offensive tackle Trent Brown, and last week the team drafted Alabama quarterback Mac Jones in the first round and selected the top defensive tackle in the 2021 class -- Alabama's Christian Barmore -- in the second round.

What do oddsmakers think of all these moves from Bill Belichick's team?

Here's where the Patriots stand in the latest Super Bowl LVI betting lines following the 2021 NFL Draft -- odds provided by our partner, PointsBet Sportsbook.

Team Odds Kansas City Chiefs +475 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +600 Buffalo Bills +1100 Los Angeles Rams +1200 San Francisco 49ers +1300 Baltimore Ravens +1600 Cleveland Browns +1600 Green Bay Packers +1800 Denver Broncos +2200 Dallas Cowboys +2500 Seattle Seahawks +2500 New Orleans Saints +2700 Indianapolis Colts +2800 New England Patriots +2800

These odds for the Patriots make sense. It's hard to put them too high because we don't know how the quarterback situation will play out.

It wouldn't be a huge surprise if Jones started as a rookie. He was labeled as an NFL-ready prospect entering the draft thanks to his impressive football IQ and poise.

If Cam Newton starts at QB, can he play better than he did last year? Poor quarterback play was among the main reasons for New England's struggles in 2020. Newton didn't play well, but in his defense, the team didn't exactly surround him with a ton of talent on offense. That isn't likely to be the case next season given the Patriots' offseason moves.

Expectations will be higher for the Patriots entering 2021, but will they return to Super Bowl contender status? Maybe, but they're definitely not at that level right now, even after a busy offseason of roster additions.