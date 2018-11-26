NFL Odds: Where do Patriots rank in latest Super Bowl betting lines?
The New England Patriots defeated the rival New York Jets 27-13 at MetLife Stadium on Sunday to remain among the betting favorites to win Super Bowl LIII in February.
The Patriots currently sit at +600 in the latest Super Bowl betting lines, per OddsShark:
Updated SB LIII odds (Bovada)
NO +300
LAR +320
KC/NE +600
PIT +1000
CHI/LAC +1400
HOU/MIN +2000
DAL/IND +3300
PHI/SEA +4000
BAL +5000
CAR +6600
DEN/TEN +8000
GB +10000
WAS +12500
CIN/CLE +15000
ATL/DET +25000
MIA +30000
JAX +40000
NYG +50000
BUF/TB +75000
NYJ +100000
These odds make sense, for the most part. The New Orleans Saints clearly are the favorites to win it all. Saints quarterback Drew Brees is leading an explosive offense that mirrors the high-scoring 2007 Patriots offense, and he could win NFL MVP as a result.
The Los Angeles Rams, who lost to the Saints earlier this month, are second in the Super Bowl futures market. The Rams beat the Kansas City Chiefs last week in an instant classic on "Monday Night Football."
The Patriots don't look like the juggernaut we've seen in recent seasons, but they sit atop the AFC East and occupy the AFC's No. 2 seed with an 8-3 record. They also beat the Chiefs at Gillette Stadium in Week 6. New England has clinched a first-round bye eight straight seasons, and it has played in seven consecutive AFC Championship games.
It's hard to bet against Tom Brady and Bill Belichick given their track record, but the Saints, Rams and Chiefs certainly pose a very real threat this season.
