NFL Odds: Where do Patriots rank in latest Super Bowl betting lines?

The New England Patriots defeated the rival New York Jets 27-13 at MetLife Stadium on Sunday to remain among the betting favorites to win Super Bowl LIII in February.

The Patriots currently sit at +600 in the latest Super Bowl betting lines, per OddsShark:

Updated SB LIII odds (Bovada)



NO +300

LAR +320

KC/NE +600

PIT +1000

CHI/LAC +1400

HOU/MIN +2000

DAL/IND +3300

PHI/SEA +4000

BAL +5000

CAR +6600

DEN/TEN +8000

GB +10000

WAS +12500

CIN/CLE +15000

ATL/DET +25000

MIA +30000

JAX +40000

NYG +50000

BUF/TB +75000

NYJ +100000









































These odds make sense, for the most part. The New Orleans Saints clearly are the favorites to win it all. Saints quarterback Drew Brees is leading an explosive offense that mirrors the high-scoring 2007 Patriots offense, and he could win NFL MVP as a result.

The Los Angeles Rams, who lost to the Saints earlier this month, are second in the Super Bowl futures market. The Rams beat the Kansas City Chiefs last week in an instant classic on "Monday Night Football."

The Patriots don't look like the juggernaut we've seen in recent seasons, but they sit atop the AFC East and occupy the AFC's No. 2 seed with an 8-3 record. They also beat the Chiefs at Gillette Stadium in Week 6. New England has clinched a first-round bye eight straight seasons, and it has played in seven consecutive AFC Championship games.

It's hard to bet against Tom Brady and Bill Belichick given their track record, but the Saints, Rams and Chiefs certainly pose a very real threat this season.

