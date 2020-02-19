NFL odds: Where Patriots rank in new Teddy Bridgewater free agent betting lines

Drew Brees' expected return to the New Orleans Saints could force Teddy Bridgewater to take his talents to a new team in the 2020 NFL season.

Bridgewater spent the 2019 season as Brees' backup in New Orleans, and he played very well. The 27-year-old went 5-0 in Brees' absence, helping the Saints win the NFC South division and ultimately finish with a 13-3 record.

Bridgewater should have no shortage of suitors if/when he hits the free agent market. In fact, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler recently reported that, "Multiple teams expect Teddy Bridgewater to have a strong free agency market as a starting or bridge quarterback for a team in transition."

Scroll to continue with content Ad

LIVE stream the Celtics all season and get the latest news and analysis on all of your teams from NBC Sports Boston by downloading the My Teams App.

Oddsmakers have pegged the Carolina Panthers as the betting favorite to land Bridgewater in free agency at +200. This makes sense given Carolina's uncertainty at quarterback. Cam Newton missed most of last season due to injury and has no guaranteed money remaining on his contract. It's probably time for Newton and the Panthers to part ways, and Bridgewater would be a solid replacement.

The New England Patriots are longshots to sign Bridgewater at +1500 odds. Here's the full list of Bridgewater's free agent odds, via Sportsline:

Which NFL team will Teddy Bridgewater be on Week 1 of the 2020 season?



Panthers +200

Colts +300

Chargers +500

Bucs +700

Broncos +800

Bears +1000

Patriots +1500



Via @SportsLine Oddsmakers pic.twitter.com/qDVAxxL0S7



















— SportsLine (@SportsLine) February 19, 2020

The Patriots still don't know who will be their starting quarterback next season. The best-case scenario is signing six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady to a new contract. Brady is able to test free agency for the first time in his 20-year career, but if he wants to win a seventh championship, returning to New England makes the most sense for him.

Story continues

If Brady goes somewhere else, it's possible the Patriots look to free agency to find a new quarterback, where Bridgewater would be among the best players available. They also could just go with Jarrett Stidham, who New England drafted out of Auburn in the fourth round last year.

Regardless of what happens with Brady, the Patriots acquiring Bridgewater just doesn't seem realistic, and it appears oddsmakers agree.

NFL odds: Where Patriots rank in new Teddy Bridgewater free agent betting lines originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston