NFL odds Week 8: Opening spread for Patriots vs. Browns, all other games

The New England Patriots will host the Cleveland Browns at Gillette Stadium in Week 8 as double-digit betting favorites.

The Patriots have a 19-game home win streak (including the playoffs), and oddsmakers like the defending Super Bowl champions' chances of extending that impressive run.

The early spread for this matchup has the Patriots favored by 10 points. New England is 4-2 against the spread this season.

Here are the opening lines for every Week 8 game, per the Westgate SuperBook:

NFL Week 8



Min -16.5 vs Wsh

Det -7 vs NYG

Ten -3 vs TB

Chi -6 vs LAC

Sea (NL) at Atl

Jax -4.5 vs NYJ

Buf -1.5 vs Phi

LAR -12.5 vs Cin at London

NO -7.5 vs Ari

Hou -7 vs Oak

SF -6 vs Car

Ind -6.5 vs Den

NE -10 vs Cle

GB -3 at KC

Pit -16.5 vs Mia



Bye Week: Bal, Dal



































— Jeff Sherman (@golfodds) October 20, 2019

The Patriots wrap up Week 7 with a matchup against the New York Jets on "Monday Night Football." They entered the weekend as one of two unbeaten teams remaining in the NFL and the only one in the AFC. The Browns are 2-4 and have fallen way short of expectations after entering the 2019 campaign with enormous hype.

Cleveland will be well rested for this game in New England after having a Week 7 bye. Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield suffered a hip injury in his team's Week 6 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, but Cleveland head coach Freddie Kitchens told reporters last week that there's "no doubt" the Oklahoma product will play against the Patriots.

Mayfield and the Browns offense will face their toughest test of the season against a Patriots defense that has allowed the fewest points in the league. New England's defense also leads the league in interceptions and takeaways, and it ranks second in sacks.

