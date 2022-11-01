NFL odds Week 8: Opening spread, betting lines for Patriots vs. Colts

Oddsmakers like Patriots' chances of beating Colts in Week 8 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots got back in the win column versus the New York Jets last week, and oddsmakers expect the victories to keep piling up for Bill Belichick's team.

The Patriots have opened as 5.5-point favorites for Sunday's Week 8 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium.

Check out the opening betting lines for Patriots-Colts, via DraftKings:

Spread : Patriots -5.5 (-110), Colts +5.5 (-110)

Moneyline : Patriots -240, Colts +200

Over/Under: Over 39 points (-110), Under 39 points (-110)

Patriots Talk: Mac Jones’ triumphant return to the Patriots? Kinda | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

The Colts are a mess right now.

They have lost two games in a row and three of their last five. Colts head coach Frank Reich benched veteran quarterback Matt Ryan and plans to start 2021 sixth-round draft pick Sam Ehlinger for the rest of the season. Ehlinger threw for 201 yards and zero touchdowns in a 17-16 loss to the Washington Commanders last week. The Colts fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady on Tuesday.

The Colts also are 3-7 against the spread (ATS) in their last 10 games and they've covered the spread in just two of their last seven meetings with the Patriots. New England is 4-1 ATS in its last five games and has won eight of the last nine matchups with Indianapolis.

Belichick has enjoyed immense success against first- and second-year quarterbacks like Ehlinger during his 20-plus seasons as Patriots head coach. It's hard to completely trust the Patriots after their awful Week 7 performance against an inferior Chicago Bears team, but it's still hard to imagine the Colts coming into Gillette Stadium and leaving with a win. The last time Indy won in Foxboro was Nov. 5, 2006.