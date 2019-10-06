The New England Patriots will host the New York Giants on Thursday night at Gillette Stadium as massive betting favorites.

The defending Super Bowl champions are favored by 16.5 points for their Week 6 game. Here are the early betting lines for each matchup from the Westgate SuperBook in Las Vegas:

NFL Week 6



NE -16.5 vs NYG

Car -1.5 vs TB at London

Bal -10 vs Cin

Cle -2.5 vs Sea

KC -8 vs Hou

NO Pick at Jax

Min -3 vs Phi

Wsh -3.5 at Mia

LAR -4 vs SF

Atl -1 at Ari

Dal (NL) at NYJ

Den -2.5 vs Ten

LAC (NL) vs Pit

GB -6 vs Det



Bye week: Buf, Chi, Ind, Oak

































— Jeff Sherman (@golfodds) October 6, 2019

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Patriots are 3-2 against the spread this season, with their latest cover coming Sunday in a 33-7 road win over the Washington Redskins. New England is 5-0 overall and sits atop the AFC East. The Pats also have the league's best defense -- a unit that leads the NFL in points allowed per game, yards allowed per game, sacks, interceptions and takeaways.

The Giants had a two-game win streak snapped Sunday in Week 5 with a 28-10 home loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Giants rookie quarterback Daniel Jones struggled, completing just 21 of 38 pass attempts for 182 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

Story continues

New York's best player, running back Saquon Barkley, has missed the last two games after suffering an ankle sprain in Week 3. It's possible Barkley comes back Thursday night against the Patriots, but even if he did, New England would remain substantial favorites at home. The Patriots have won 18 consecutive games at Gillette Stadium, including the playoffs, dating back to the 2017 season.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

NFL odds Week 6: Early spread for Patriots vs. Giants, all other games originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston