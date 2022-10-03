NFL odds Week 5: Patriots vs. Lions betting line, opening spread revealed

Patriots favored vs. Lions in Week 5 after Bailey Zappe's NFL debut originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots nearly went into Lambeau Field on Sunday and beat Aaron Rodgers' Green Bay Packers with third-string rookie Bailey Zappe playing quarterback most of the game.

Zappe played pretty well, completing 10 of 15 passes for 99 yards with one touchdown and zero interceptions after backup Brian Hoyer left in the first quarter with a head injury. The Patriots had the lead on a few occasions, including the fourth quarter, but ultimately lost 27-24 in overtime, dropping their record to 1-3.

Now the schedule really softens for the Patriots. From Week 5 to Week 12, they play seven games against six different opponents that all failed to make the playoffs last season and have a combined 2022 record of 13-14.

Next up for the Patriots are the Detroit Lions, who visit Gillette Stadium for a Week 5 matchup Sunday afternoon.

Oddsmakers have made the Patriots slight favorites to beat the Lions. Here are the opening betting lines for this game, via DraftKings Sportsbook:

Spread : Patriots -2.5 (-110), Lions +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline : Patriots -140, Lions +120

Over/Under: Over 41 points (-110), Under 41 points (-110)

The Patriots have won four of their last five games against the Lions, although the most recent meeting was a 26-10 loss in Detroit in 2018. New England recovered from that defeat and went on to win Super Bowl LIII a few months later.

The Lions are a little better than their 1-3 record would indicate. All three of the Lions' losses were by four points or fewer. They rank No. 1 in points scored (35 per game) and No. 1 in offensive yards (436.8 per game). However, the Lions also have allowed the most points (35.2 per game) and the most yards (444.8 per game) on defense.

The Patriots defense should be able to contain the Lions offense, especially if star wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is still banged up (he didn't play Week 4 due to injury) and running back D'Andre Swift misses another game. New England's offense, and especially the rushing attack, likely will have a field day against a Detroit run defense that has allowed 165 yards per game -- the third-most in the league.

Sunday's matchup probably won't be a blowout, but the Patriots are justifiably favored on their homefield against an inferior football team.