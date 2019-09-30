NFL odds Week 5: Early spread for Patriots vs. Redskins, all other games

The New England Patriots struggled to beat the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, but that hasn't prevented Las Vegas from making the defending Super Bowl champions massive road favorites in their Week 5 matchup with the Washington Redskins.

The Patriots have opened as 16-point favorites over the Redskins. Here are the early betting lines for Week 5, via the Westgate SuperBook:

NFL Week 5



Sea Pick vs LAR

Bal -3.5 at Pit

Chi -5.5 vs Oak (at London)

Cin -4.5 vs Ari

Car -3 -120 vs Jax

Min -4.5 at NYG

NE -16 at Wsh

Phi (NL) vs NYJ

NO -5.5 vs TB

Hou -5 vs Atl

Ten (NL) vs Buf

LAC -6.5 vs Den

Dal -4.5 vs GB

KC -9.5 vs Ind

SF -4 vs Cle



Bye week: Det, Mia



































— Jeff Sherman (@golfodds) September 29, 2019

The Patriots are 4-0 after their Week 4 win against the Bills, but they have failed to cover the spread in each of their last two games.

Still, it's not too surprising the Patriots are huge favorites versus the Redskins. Washington is 0-4, and its minus-52 scoring differential is the second-worst in the NFL behind the Miami Dolphins.

Redskins rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins could get the start against a Patriots defense that's allowed just 27 points through four games. Haskins made his debut in the Redskins' loss to the New York Giants on Sunday and failed to impress. He completed nine of 17 pass attempts for 107 yards and three interceptions. The Patriots have won 18 consecutive games against rookie or second-year QBs.

Washington is 1-3 against the spread this season. New England is 2-2 ATS.

