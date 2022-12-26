NFL odds Week 17: Patriots are home underdogs vs. Dolphins amid playoff race

Patriots open as home underdogs vs. Dolphins amid heated AFC playoff race originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Patriots still control their own destiny in the NFL playoff race, but both oddsmakers and predictive analytics models don't like New England's chances of actually securing a wild card spot in the AFC.

If the Patriots win their final two games -- vs. the Miami Dolphins in Week 17 and at the Buffalo Bills in Week 18 -- they will be in the playoffs as a wild card team (most likely the No. 7 seed).

Accomplishing this goal will be difficult, though.

Even though the Dolphins have lost four consecutive games, they are still a dangerous opponent with one of the most talented offenses in the NFL. Miami also defeated New England 20-7 in the Week 1 season opener.

Oddsmakers have made the Dolphins 1.5-point favorites in Week 17, which means the Patriots will be home underdogs for the second week in a row.

Here are the opening Patriots-Dolphins odds, per DraftKings Sportsbook:

Spread : Dolphins -1.5 (-110), Patriots +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline : Dolphins -125, Patriots +105

Over/Under: Over 43.5 points (-105), Under 43.5 points (-115)

The Patriots are 1-4 against the spread in their last five games. They failed to cover a 3.5-point spread versus the Cincinnati Bengals in Saturday's 22-18 loss at home. The Dolphins have covered the spread in five of their last six games versus the Patriots, including that Week 1 victory.

FiveThirtyEight's predictive model gives the Patriots just a 20 percent chance of reaching the playoffs. However, the same model gives New England a 59 percent chance of beating the Dolphins on Sunday.

It wouldn't be shocking if the Patriots beat the Dolphins. Not only have the Dolphins struggled to win games of late, starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's performance has suffered quite a bit, too. Sunday's Week 16 loss to the Green Bay Packers was a great example. Tagovailoa threw one touchdown pass with three interceptions, including two turnovers in the fourth quarter.

The Patriots defense has been the team's strength all season. New England forced three turnovers versus Cincinnati and scored a defensive touchdown for the third consecutive game. If the Patriots can prevent the big play -- which is easier said than done versus Miami -- then they should at the very least be competitive with the Dolphins in Week 17.