NFL odds Week 15: Opening Patriots vs. Raiders spread, betting line

Patriots have dominated Raiders for years but open as slight betting favorites originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots got back in the win column Monday night with a 27-13 triumph over a banged up Arizona Cardinals team that lost its starting quarterback, Kyler Murray, to a serious knee injury on the third play.

The Patriots offense didn't show much improvement at all, scoring only two touchdowns and tallying 328 total yards with a 3-of-11 conversion rate on third down. Starting quarterback Mac Jones showed his frustrations at a few points during the game.

Despite all of that, oddsmakers have made the Patriots slim betting favorites to beat the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium in Sunday afternoon's Week 15 game.

Here are the opening odds for Patriots-Raiders, via DraftKings Sportsbook:

Spread : Patriots -1 (-110), Raiders +1 (-110)

Moneyline : Patriots -115, Raiders -105

Over/Under: Over 44.5 points (-110), Under 44.5 points (-110)

The Patriots are 7-3 against the spread (ATS) in their last 10 games. They're also 6-0 in their last six games against the Raiders and have covered the spread in five of those matchups. Furthermore, the Patriots are 4-1 ATS in their last five road games, including Monday night's victory over the Cardinals as 2.5-point favorites.

The Raiders have largely been a disappointment with a 5-8 record in former Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels' first season as Las Vegas head coach.

However, their offense should be a tough challenge for the Patriots defense to shut down. Derek Carr is a competent quarterback, and he has a few top-tier weapons around him. Davante Adams is arguably the best wide receiver in football, and running back Josh Jacobs is having the best season of his career with 1,402 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns.

The Raiders have eight losses, but seven of them have come by seven points or fewer. They could easily be 8-5 right now instead of 5-8.

The Patriots badly need this win to remain in a wild card playoff spot in the AFC, but it won't be easy. They are not built to win a shootout with the high-powered Raiders offense.