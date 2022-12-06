NFL odds Week 14: Opening spread, moneyline for Patriots vs. Cardinals

Patriots open as road favorites vs. Cardinals in Week 14 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots are in dire need of a win after suffering back-to-back losses to the Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills.

The Patriots' chances of reaching the NFL playoffs have taken a major hit as a result.

Luckily for Bill Belichick's team, its Week 14 opponent presents a favorable matchup on both sides of the ball.

The Arizona Cardinals are one of the most disappointing teams in the league this season. They are scoring just 22 points per game despite having a talented quarterback in Kyler Murray. Their defense is allowing the second-most points per game (26.8), while also giving up 356.2 yards per game. Arizona's defense has the fifth-worst third-down defense, allowing opponents to convert on 45 percent of those opportunities. The Cardinals also have the sixth-worst point differential at minus-57.

Arizona hasn't been mathematically eliminated from the NFC playoff race, but this franchise isn't going to be playing meaningful football in January.

All of this adds up to the Patriots being road favorites ahead of their Monday night clash at State Farm Stadium.

Here are the latest odds for Patriots-Cardinals, via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Spread : Patriots -1.5 (-110), Cardinals +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline : Patriots -125, Cardinals +105

Over/Under: Over 44 points (-110), Under 44 points (-110)

Despite a 6-6 record, the Patriots are 6-3 against the spread (ATS) in their last nine games. They've also won seven of their last eight games versus the Cardinals and covered the spread in seven of those eight matchups.

The Cardinals' only win over the Patriots since 1991 was a Week 2 triumph at Gillette Stadium in 2012. Arizona escaped with a shocking 20-18 victory despite racking up just 242 yards of offense and losing the turnover battle (2-1).

The last memorable Patriots-Cardinals game was Week 1 in 2016 when quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo led New England to a 23-21 victory in the first game of Tom Brady's Deflategate suspension.

If the Patriots are going to have any chance of making the postseason, they need to beat the struggling Cardinals. That should be enough motivation for New England to give one of its best performances of the year.