NFL odds Week 14: Opening spread for Patriots vs. Chiefs game revealed

One of the most anticipated games of the 2019 NFL regular season comes next Sunday.

The New England Patriots will host superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs at Gillette Stadium for a Week 14 matchup that has huge implications on the AFC playoff picture.

The Patriots lost the AFC's No. 1 seed as a result of their Week 13 defeat to the Houston Texans. New England still can earn the top seed, but it needs the Baltimore Ravens to lose another game. The Ravens own the head-to-head tiebreaker with the Patriots after beating New England in Week 9. The Chiefs enter Week 14 as the No. 4 seed in the conference as AFC West leaders.

This is the first meeting between the Patriots and Chiefs since last season's AFC Championship Game. New England earned a 37-31 overtime victory on the road at Arrowhead Stadium in an instant classic. The Patriots won Super Bowl LIII over the Los Angeles Rams two weeks later for their sixth championship in franchise history. The other matchup featuring these teams in 2018 was played at Gillette Stadium, where the Pats won 43-40 in Week 6.

Oddsmakers like the Patriots to improve their record versus Mahomes to 3-0. New England has opened as 3-point favorites over Kansas City, according to the early Week 14 betting odds at the Westgate SuperBook in Las Vegas.

NFL - Week 14



Dal -3 EV at Chi

Bal -6 at Buf

GB -14 vs Wsh

Hou -8 vs Den

NO -3.5 vs SF

Cle -7.5 vs Cin

Atl -2 vs Car

Min -14 vs Det

NYJ -6.5 vs Mia

TB -3.5 vs Ind

LAC -3 -120 at Jax

NE -3 vs KC

Pit Pick at Ari

Ten -3 at Oak

Sea -2.5 at LAR

Phi -8 vs NYG

































— Jeff Sherman (@golfodds) December 2, 2019

Both of these teams are 7-5 against the spread (ATS) this season, and the Chiefs own an impressive 4-2 ATS record on the road. The Patriots have won seven of the last 10 head-to-head matchups, but the Chiefs covered in six of those games.

