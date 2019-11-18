NFL odds Week 12: Opening spread for Patriots vs. Cowboys game revealed

The New England Patriots are favored over the Dallas Cowboys by almost a touchdown in the opening betting lines for Week 12 of the 2019 NFL season.

The early spreads for every Week 12 game were released by the Westgate SuperBook in Las Vegas on Sunday evening, and the Patriots are 6.5-point favorites at home versus Dallas.

Here are all the lines for next week's matchups:

NFL - Week 12



Hou -3.5 vs Ind

Cle -10.5 vs Mia

Buf -4.5 vs Den

Pit -7 at Cin

Chi -7 vs NYG

Oak -3 at NYJ

NO -9 vs Car

Atl -5 vs TB

Det -3.5 at Wsh

Ten -3 Ev vs Jax

NE -6.5 vs Dal

SF -3 Ev vs GB

Phi -2.5 vs Sea

Bal -2.5 -120 at LAR



Bye Week: Ari, KC, LAC, Min

































— Jeff Sherman (@golfodds) November 17, 2019

The Patriots have made sports bettors a lot of money this season. The defending Super Bowl champions are 7-3 against the spread (9-1 head-to-head) after Sunday's 17-10 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on the road. The Pats have a 1-game lead over the Baltimore Ravens in the race for the AFC's No. 1 seed.

The Cowboys are coming off a 35-27 Week 11 win over the Detroit Lions that moved them ahead of the Eagles for first place in the NFC East division.

New England has won five of its last six meetings with Dallas, including a 4-2 against-the-spread record over that span.

Kickoff for Sunday's game between the Patriots and Cowboys is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium.

