The biggest storyline surrounding the New England Patriots is their reported addition of elite wide receiver Antonio Brown, but they do have a game to play Sunday night.

The Patriots will unveil their Super Bowl LIII championship banner before hosting the rival Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium. New England lost in Pittsburgh last season, but Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has never lost to the Steelers at home. The 42-year-old veteran is 5-0 with 18 touchdowns and zero interceptions versus the Steelers at Gillette Stadium, with his most recent victory coming in the 2016 AFC Championship Game. Brady is 8-3 overall versus the Steelers in his career.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Pats are 6-3-1 against the spread in their last 10 games against the Steelers. The under was the winning side in six of those 10 matchups.

Homefield advantage also has been huge for the Patriots. They went unbeaten (8-0) at home in 2018 and haven't lost at Gillette Stadium since Week 3 of the 2017 campaign (that's a 16-game home win streak).

Here's the latest spread, total and moneyline odds (all from the Westgate Superbook) for Sunday night's Patriots-Steelers showdown.

Spread: Patriots -5.5

Moneyline: Patriots -275, Steelers +225

Total: 49.5





Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

NFL odds Week 1: Latest Patriots vs. Steelers spread, total, moneyline originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston