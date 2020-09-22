NFL Odds: Washington underdog once again and other Week 3 lines originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

After an incredible come-from-behind victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1, the Washington Football Team fell down early against the Arizona Cardinals this past Sunday, a deficit that was far too large to overcome.

Washington will look to bounce back from its loss in Arizona this Sunday against a Cleveland Browns squad coming off its first victory of the season, a Thursday Night thriller against the Cincinnati Bengals.

For the third consecutive week, Washington has opened as a near-touchdown underdog. The Browns are a seven-point favorite over the Burgundy and Gold. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m.

Here are all of the Week 3 opening lines (home team in bold).

Jacksonville Jaguars (-3) vs. Miami Dolphins

New England Patriots (-6.5) vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Atlanta Falcons (-3.5) vs. Chicago Bears

Buffalo Bills (-2) vs. Los Angeles Rams

Tennessee Titans (-2.5) vs. Minnesota Vikings

Philadelphia Eagles (-5.5) vs. Cincinnati Bengals

San Francisco 49ers (-4) vs. New York Giants

Pittsburgh Steelers (-4) vs. Houston Texans

Cleveland Browns (-7) vs. Washington Football Team

Los Angeles Chargers (-6.5) vs. Carolina Panthers

Indianapolis Colts (-10.5) vs. New York Jets

Arizona Cardinals (-5.5) vs. Detroit Lions

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-6) vs. Denver Broncos

Seattle Seahawks (-5) vs. Dallas Cowboys

New Orleans Saints (-3) vs. Green Bay Packers

Baltimore Ravens (-3.5) vs. Kansas City Chiefs

All betting lines via PointsBet USA