NFL Odds: Washington heavy underdogs against Baltimore in Week 4

NFL Odds: Washington heavy underdogs against Baltimore originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Washington Football Team is coming off a disappointing fourth-quarter showing against the Cleveland Browns en route to a 34-20 loss. The Ravens were similarly trounced by an identical score at the hands of the Super Bowl champs on Monday Night Football against the Chiefs.

The odds reflect the overwhelming gap of talent between these two teams. Washington wouldn't have covered the +13 line currently set for its local Week 4 contest the previous two weeks against lesser opposition losing by 14 (Browns) and 15 points (Cardinals), respectively.

With Lamar Jackson looking to get back on track after a distressing night at M&T Bank Stadium, Washington defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio certainly has his hands full. Add in an injured Chase Young into the mix, and the Ravens could have been favored by even more.

Here are all of Week 4's opening lines: (home team in bold)

Washington Football Team (+13) vs. Baltimore Ravens

Seattle Seahawks (-6) at Miami Dolphins

Arizona Cardinals (-3) at Carolina Panthers

Indianapolis Colts (-2.5) at Chicago Bears

New Orleans Saints (-4) at Detroit Lions

Dallas Cowboys (-4.5) vs. Cleveland Browns

Cincinnati Bengals (-3) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-7) vs. Los Angeles Chargers

LA Rams (-13) vs. New York Giants

Buffalo Bills (-3) at Las Vegas Raiders

Kansas City Chiefs (-7) at New England Patriots

San Francisco 49ers (-7) vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Green Bay Packers (-7.5) vs. Atlanta Falcons

All betting lines via PointsBet USA