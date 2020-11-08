NFL odds: Updated Week 9 spread, betting line for Patriots vs. Jets

NFL odds: Updated Week 9 spread, betting line for Patriots-Jets originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots opened as huge betting favorites over the New York Jets for their Week 9 matchup on "Monday Night Football", and the spread has grown even further over the last few days.

Injuries are a significant factor for both teams.

The Patriots have 17 players listed as questionable. Several players, including wide receivers Julian Edelman (knee) and N'Keal Harry (concussion), won't play. The Jets are pretty banged up, too. New York's most notable injury is quarterback Sam Darnold's shoulder ailment, and he's officially listed as doubtful to play versus the Patriots. If Darnold is ruled out, veteran backup Joe Flacco will start at quarterback.

Flacco hasn't been a quality player in some time, and even though the Patriots have lost four consecutive games for the first time since 2002, it's hard to imagine New England failing to leave New York with a resounding victory.

The Patriots, who have won eight consecutive games against the Jets and haven't lost at MetLife Stadium since 2015, are now 10-point favorites. The opening spread had the Pats favored by seven points -- Provided by our partner PointsBet.

The Jets are the only winless team (0-8) remaining in the league and rank at the bottom of the league in many statistical categories, including points scored (12.9) per game.

New York also hasn't been a good team for sports bettors. The Jets are 1-7 against the spread.

Ten points is a lot, especially for a team like the Patriots that has struggled so much, especially offensively, in 2020. However, the Jets are a historically bad team and the Patriots did show signs of improvement last week versus the Buffalo Bills.

If the Patriots can jump out to an early lead and establish the running game, they should be able to cover this double-digit spread and end their losing streak.