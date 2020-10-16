NFL odds: Updated Super Bowl betting lines after Le'Veon Bell chooses Chiefs

Updated Super Bowl odds after Le'Veon Bell chooses Kansas City Chiefs originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Kansas City Chiefs' already loaded offense became even more talented Thursday when running back Le'Veon Bell decided to sign with the defending Super Bowl champions as a free agent.

Bell was released from the New York Jets earlier in the week, and he reportedly drew interest from several teams, including the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins, before choosing the Chiefs.

The 28-year-old veteran is a versatile running back capable of racking up yards and touchdowns in both the rushing and passing attacks. His dual-threat skill set is among the most impressive in the league.

The Chiefs have been the betting favorites to win Super Bowl LV all season, and those odds have strengthened with Bell in the fold.

Kansas City has a 4-1 record entering Week 6 and it's scoring 29.8 points per game. The Chiefs offense is averaging 407.2 yards of offense per contest -- the third-most in the league. Superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes also is enjoying another MVP-caliber season. He's completing 63.7 percent of his pass attempts for 1,474 yards with 13 touchdowns and one interception.

The biggest threat to the Chiefs in the AFC are the Baltimore Ravens, who lost 34-20 to Kansas City at home in Week 3. The Ravens have the second-best odds to win the Super Bowl at +550. The next highest AFC team is the Pittsburgh Steelers, whose +1300 odds are the sixth-best overall.

A couple NFC teams have a legitimate shot at preventing the Chiefs from winning back-to-back titles. The Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers are among the five undefeated teams remaining, and each has an elite quarterback playing at an MVP level.

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is the MVP favorite. He ranks third among all QBs with a 72.8 completion percentage, third in passing yards with 1,502 and first in touchdown passes with 19. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers also is playing some of the best football of his career with 13 touchdowns and zero interceptions through four games.

The Seahawks and Packers have the third and fourth-highest odds, respectively, to win the Super Bowl. Both teams would pose a tough matchup for the Chiefs in a potential Super Bowl matchup in February.

Here are the updated Super Bowl betting lines following Bell's decision to join the Chiefs.

1. Kansas City Chiefs: +400

2. Baltimore Ravens: +550

3. Seattle Seahawks: +800

4. Green Bay Packers: +900

5. New Orleans Saints: +1200

6. Pittsburgh Steelers: +1300

7. Buffalo Bills: +1800

8. Los Angeles Rams: +1800

9. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +1800

10. Tennessee TItans: +2000

11. New England Patriots: +2500

All other teams have +2800 odds or worse

Odds provided by our partner, PointsBet