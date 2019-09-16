NFL Odds: Updated Super Bowl LIV odds after Drew Brees injury, Patriots improve to 2-0

With Week 2 of the 2019 regular season in the books, here's a look at the updated Super Bowl LIV odds following Drew Brees' injury and another dominant showing from the Patriots.

NE 3/1

KC 5/1

LAR 10/1

Dal, Phi, GB 12/1

NO, Min, Bal, Sea, SF 20/1

LAC, Chi 25/1

Atl, Cle, Hou 30/1

Buf 50/1

Ind, Det 80/1

Car, TB, Ten 100/1

Pit, Jax 200/1

Den, NYJ, Oak, Ari 300/1

NYG, Wsh, Cin 1,000/1

Mia 20,000/1





























— Jeff Sherman (@golfodds) September 16, 2019

Compared to last week, the Saints fell from third-best odds at 10/1 to tied for seventh at 20/1. Losing Drew Brees for six weeks to a thumb injury would do that to any team. The Rams jumped up to third behind the Patriots and Chiefs after a convincing win over New Orleans in Week 2.

Other notable drops include the Steelers going from 30/1 to 200/1 after starting the year 0-2 and losing quarterback Ben Roethlisberger for the season, and the Raiders dropping from 80/1 to 300/1. The Dolphins' odds from last week (10,000/1) somehow grew steeper at 20,000/1. They lost their first two games by an average of 46 points.

The Patriots still hold the top spot in these odds, which shouldn't surprise anyone considering the fact that they've scored 38 points per game and have only given up three points so far this season.

New England will host the Jets in Week 3, who might not have Sam Darnold in that game thanks to a case of mono, so there probably won't be any change in who the Super Bowl favorite is until at least Week 4.

