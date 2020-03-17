Oddsmakers like one team above all others to land Tom Brady in NFL free agency after the veteran quarterback announced Tuesday he is leaving the New England Patriots.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have -180 odds (you'd have to bet $180 to win $100) to sign Brady in the latest betting lines at the FanDuel Sportsbook.

The TB12 era in New England is over 👀



Where will Brady play next? pic.twitter.com/q6F3rAGPYO



— B/R Betting (@br_betting) March 17, 2020

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Next on the list of betting lines are the Los Angeles Chargers at +130, followed by the Miami Dolphins at +750. So, it's clear that oddsmakers view the pursuit of Brady as a two-horse race.

Click here for complete coverage of Tom Brady's departure from New England

Recent reports have indicated the Buccaneers planned to go "all in" for Brady. Tampa Bay has the ability to surround Brady with excellent wide receivers, a quality tight end and a good offensive line. Therefore, at least from an offensive perspective, the Bucs are an intriguing option for Brady.

The Chargers have needed a new quarterback since the team announced in February that longtime starter Philip Rivers was entering free agency. The Dolphins also don't have a franchise quarterback, but after reportedly spending a ton of their salary cap space Monday on defensive upgrades, it's fair to question if Brady would take his talents to South Beach. Miami's ideal route for a QB upgrade is the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

NFL free agency officially begins Wednesday, when Brady will become an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his 20-year career.

NFL odds: Updated betting lines for Tom Brady's next team after Patriots exit originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston