NFL odds: Updated 2021 Offensive Rookie of the Year betting lines
Where Jones stands among Offensive Rookie of the Year favorites originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
The 2021 NFL season is fast approaching, and one of the most interesting awards races will be Offensive Rookie of the Year.
This year's draft class features some very talented players, most notably the five quarterbacks taken in the first round -- Trevor Lawrence (No. 1 overall), Zach Wilson (No. 2), Trey Lance (No. 3), Justin Fields (No. 11) and Mac Jones (No. 15).
Perry: Mac Jones makes big statement in dominant day vs. Giants
But there are plenty of other contenders for the award who don't play quarterback. The former Alabama wide receiver duo of DeVonta Smith (Eagles) and Jaylen Waddle (Dolphins) should be in the mix. Ja'Marr Chase went to the Bengals as the No. 5 overall pick and likely will be Joe Burrow's top target in the Cincinnati passing attack. Najee Harris has the potential to be a Year 1 star as the Steelers' starting running back.
Here are the betting lines for the top 10 Offensive Rookie of the Year candidates -- odds provided by our partner, PointsBet Sportsbook.
Player
Team
Odds
Trevor Lawrence
Jaguars
325
Justin Fields
Bears
450
Zach Wilson
Jets
500
Trey Lance
49ers
750
Mac Jones
Patriots
800
Najee Harris
Steelers
800
Kyle Pitts
Falcons
1100
Ja'Marr Chase
Bengals
1500
DeVonta Smith
Eagles
2000
Jaylen Waddle
Dolphins
2000
These odds aren't too surprising.
Mac Jones' success must impact how Belichick manages Cam Newton's return
However, only Lawrence and Wilson are guaranteed to start Week 1, as of this writing.
The 49ers have not yet announced whether Jimmy Garoppolo or Lance will be under center Week 1. The Patriots have not announced if Jones or veteran Cam Newton will start. The Bears are going with veteran Andy Dalton over Fields to begin the campaign.
Lawrence and Wilson playing a full season gives them more chances to impress awards voters and rack up various passing stats. Jones, Fields and Lance all play on better teams, though, and any rookie quarterback that leads his team to the playoffs will be a top candidate for this award.
Offensive Rookie of the Year is going to be a fascinating award race, and right now, people are probably sleeping a bit on Jones, especially if he starts Week 1.