NFL odds: Updated 2021 Offensive Rookie of the Year betting lines

Where Jones stands among Offensive Rookie of the Year favorites originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The 2021 NFL season is fast approaching, and one of the most interesting awards races will be Offensive Rookie of the Year.

This year's draft class features some very talented players, most notably the five quarterbacks taken in the first round -- Trevor Lawrence (No. 1 overall), Zach Wilson (No. 2), Trey Lance (No. 3), Justin Fields (No. 11) and Mac Jones (No. 15).

But there are plenty of other contenders for the award who don't play quarterback. The former Alabama wide receiver duo of DeVonta Smith (Eagles) and Jaylen Waddle (Dolphins) should be in the mix. Ja'Marr Chase went to the Bengals as the No. 5 overall pick and likely will be Joe Burrow's top target in the Cincinnati passing attack. Najee Harris has the potential to be a Year 1 star as the Steelers' starting running back.

Here are the betting lines for the top 10 Offensive Rookie of the Year candidates -- odds provided by our partner, PointsBet Sportsbook.

Player Team Odds Trevor Lawrence Jaguars 325 Justin Fields Bears 450 Zach Wilson Jets 500 Trey Lance 49ers 750 Mac Jones Patriots 800 Najee Harris Steelers 800 Kyle Pitts Falcons 1100 Ja'Marr Chase Bengals 1500 DeVonta Smith Eagles 2000 Jaylen Waddle Dolphins 2000

These odds aren't too surprising.

However, only Lawrence and Wilson are guaranteed to start Week 1, as of this writing.

The 49ers have not yet announced whether Jimmy Garoppolo or Lance will be under center Week 1. The Patriots have not announced if Jones or veteran Cam Newton will start. The Bears are going with veteran Andy Dalton over Fields to begin the campaign.

Lawrence and Wilson playing a full season gives them more chances to impress awards voters and rack up various passing stats. Jones, Fields and Lance all play on better teams, though, and any rookie quarterback that leads his team to the playoffs will be a top candidate for this award.

Offensive Rookie of the Year is going to be a fascinating award race, and right now, people are probably sleeping a bit on Jones, especially if he starts Week 1.