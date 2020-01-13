NFL odds: Titans-Chiefs and Packers-49ers spread, moneyline for Championship Sunday

The matchups are set for championship Sunday in the NFL playoffs, and it's an exciting time for sports bettors.

This past weekend's Divisional Round games were full of twists and turns, particularly the Kansas City Chiefs overcoming a 24-0 first-half deficit to beat the Houston Texans 51-31. It was one of the craziest rollercoasters for sports bettors. People who wagered on the Texans were feeling pretty good early in the second quarter, but those warm feelings quickly disappeared as Houston not only lost outright, but also failed to cover a large 10-point spread.

Three of the four Divisional Round matchup had betting lines of seven or more points, and both games Sunday also have spreads of a touchdown or higher.

The Chiefs will host the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium as 7.5-point favorites. The Titans have rewarded bettors nicely through two postseason games. They were 5.5-point underdogs against the Patriots and 10-point underdogs versus the Ravens, easily covering both times.

Kansas City's offense, led by superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes, looks unstoppable. The Chiefs scored a touchdown on eight consecutive drives versus the Texans, which set a playoff record. Tennessee's own offense is quite formidable, too.

Running back Derrick Henry led the league in rushing yards during the regular season, and he's stepped up his performance another few notches with 377 rushing yards and a touchdown in road playoff wins over the New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens. The best way to beat the high-scoring Chiefs offense is to control the clock by running the ball effectively, thus keeping Mahomes off the field as much as possible. The Patriots used this strategy to great effect in last season's AFC title game, and the Titans are well-equipped to do the same.

Here are the latest betting odds for the conference championships, via the Westgate SuperBook in Las Vegas.

AFC Championship (3:05 p.m. ET at Arrowhead Stadium)

Tennessee Titans at Kansas City Chiefs



Spread: Chiefs -7.5

Moneyline: Chiefs -350, Titans +290

Total: 52







NFC Championship (6:30 p.m. ET at Levis Stadium)

Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers

Spread



: 49ers -7

Moneyline: 49ers -290, Packers +230

Total: 45





