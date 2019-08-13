The New England Patriots are no longer the sole favorite to win Super Bowl LIV in Miami on Feb. 2, 2020.

Oddsmakers at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas have revealed their latest Super Bowl betting lines for the 2019 season, and the Kansas City Chiefs now have the same odds (+700) as the Patriots atop the list.

Here are the newest Super Bowl LIV odds:

These odds aren't too surprising.

The Patriots and Chiefs clearly are the class of the AFC, and they needed overtime to settle the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium in January. Tom Brady led the Patriots on a game-winning drive in that overtime period to deny Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs of the franchise's first Super Bowl berth in nearly 50 years. It would be surprising, barring some sort of injury to Brady or Mahomes, if these teams didn't meet in the AFC title game again this season.

One thing to consider before betting on the Patriots is there hasn't been a repeat Super Bowl winner since New England accomplished the feat in 2003 and 2004. Winning back-to-back titles in the NFL is extremely difficult, even for the Patriots despite winning six Super Bowl championships since 2001.

The next-closest AFC team in these Super Bowl odds is the Cleveland Browns at +1000. The Browns' bandwagon might be the largest in the league ahead of Week 1. Expectations are sky high for the Browns after a strong finish to 2018 and the offseason acquisition of elite wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., but the franchise hasn't reached the playoffs since 2002.

The New Orleans Saints have the best odds of any NFC team at +850, and that might be a good bet. The Saints should have reached Super Bowl LIII last season but a blown pass interference call likely cost them the NFC Championship Game versus the Los Angeles Rams. We can expect a highly motivated Saints team with unfinished business to take of during the 2019 campaign.

NFL odds: This team is new co-favorite with Patriots to win Super Bowl LIV originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston