If the Westgate oddsmakers are right, the Raiders face tough sledding this season.

Las Vegas is favored in only three games - and only once by more than a field goal - by the sportsbook, which released lines for every Raiders game as part of its "games of the year" package.

All three games the Raiders are favored in will be played at Allegiant Stadium: against Denver on Nov. 15 (-2), the Los Angeles Chargers on Dec. 17 (-2½) and Miami on Dec. 26 or 27 (-4½).

The Raiders are also listed as pick'em in three games: in the season opener at Carolina on Sept. 13 and in home games against Buffalo on Oct. 4 and Indianapolis on Dec. 13.

NFL odds: Raiders favored in only three games during 2020 season originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area