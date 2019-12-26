NFL odds: Raiders' chances of making playoffs sit at just 13.2 percent

So you're sayin' there's a chance ...

When it comes to the Raiders making the NFL playoffs, well, there's a small possibility it could happen. A 13.2 percent chance, to be specific -- with a lengthy scenario thrown in the mix.

As ESPN's Kevin Seifert points out, the 7-8 Raiders need the following to claim an AFC wild-card spot: "They must beat the Broncos and then get wins by the Ravens, Texans and Colts. Then, they also need a victory by one of the following teams: Bears, Lions, Chiefs or Patriots."

Got it?

ESPN's Football Power Index gives this a 13.2 percent chance of happening.

The Raiders had a very up-and-down season, with so much promise followed by four consecutive losses, including a devastating defeat in their final time playing at the Coliseum.

They will visit the Broncos on Sunday in a game where Denver has nothing to lose. Their playoff chances were done in Week 15, so it would be a spoiler game to strip playoff chances away from the Raiders.

There will be motivation for both teams, as they have that longstanding AFC West rivalry between them.

Nevertheless, the Raiders aren't quite done yet.

