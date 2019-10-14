NFL odds: This QB has passed Patrick Mahomes to become new MVP favorite

For the first time in the 2019 NFL season, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is no longer the betting favorite to win the league MVP award.

Mahomes and the Chiefs have lost back-to-back games at home, with the latest defeat coming Sunday afternoon to the Houston Texans. The 24-year-old quarterback didn't play particularly poorly in these games, but he's definitely cooled off a bit after a phenomenal four-game start.

Who's the new MVP frontrunner?

Oddsmakers at Caesars Sportsbook in Las Vegas have pegged Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson as the favorite. Here are the latest MVP odds at Caesars:

Wilson has led the Seahawks to a 5-1 record, including a comeback win on the road against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday after trailing 20-6 in the first half. The 30-year-old veteran is completing an impressive 72.5 percent of his passes for 1,704 yards with 14 touchdowns and zero interceptions. He's the only quarterback who's started five or more games and hasn't thrown a single interception.

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has quickly risen up this list over the last few weeks. He threw for 426 yards with five touchdowns in a Week 5 win over the Atlanta Falcons before playing well in a Week 6 road victory over Mahomes and the Chiefs. Houston is 4-2 atop the AFC South and should challenge for a first-round bye in the AFC playoffs.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady remains in the picture at 10-to-1 odds, but the real MVP of the defending Super Bowl champions probably is the team's entire defense -- a unit that is off to a historically good start. The Pats are the only undefeated team (6-0) left in the AFC, and it'll be interesting to see how Brady's MVP odds change if New England is still unbeaten deep into the regular season.

