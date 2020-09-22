NFL odds: Patriots vs. Raiders Week 3 spread, over/under revealed

Opening spread, total for Patriots vs. Raiders Week 3 game revealed originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots had their NFL record streak of being the betting favorite in 64 consecutive regular season games snapped in their Week 2 road matchup versus the Seattle Seahawks.

New England's time as an underdog was short, though.

The Patriots are favored by nearly a touchdown in the opening spread for Sunday afternoon's matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders at Gillette Stadium.

The Raiders have exceeded expectations through the first two weeks of the 2020 season. They are 2-0 after beating the Carolina Panthers in Week 1 and upsetting the New Orleans Saints on Monday night.

Las Vegas' offense isn't as talented as Seattle's, but there are plenty of talented players for New England's defense to game plan for.

One of them is Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, who has tallied 182 yards and three touchdowns in two games. Another tough matchup for the Patriots will be Raiders tight end Darren Waller. He's tallied 18 receptions for 148 yards and a touchdown so far. Raiders quarterback Derek Carr also is off to a strong start, completing 73.5 percent of his passes with four touchdowns and zero interceptions.

The Raiders are 2-0 against-the-spread (ATS) this season and 4-1 ATS in their last five games. However, Las Vegas is just 1-4 ATS in its last five meetings with the Patriots. The Raiders also have lost five straight games to the Patriots, with their last win coming in 2002.

Here are the opening betting lines for Patriots vs. Raiders.

Spread: Patriots -6 (-110)

Moneyline: Patriots -285, Raiders +225

Total: Over 48 points (-110), Under 48 points (-110)

Odds provided by our partner, PointsBet