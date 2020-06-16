NFL odds: Patriots remain betting favorite to land free agent Cam Newton

The New England Patriots seem perfectly content with Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer battling it out for the starting quarterback job in training camp and the preseason following Tom Brady's departure as a free agent in March.

And yet, oddsmakers still have the Patriots as the betting favorites to land Cam Newton.

Download the MyTeams app for the latest Patriots news and analysis

Newton remains unsigned despite an impressive nine-year NFL résumé that includes a 2015 league MVP, impressive stats and four trips to the playoffs (including an appearance in Super Bowl 50).

Here are the latest odds for which team will sign Newton, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook:

New England Patriots: +300

Arizona Cardinals: +800

Pittsburgh Steelers: +800

Tennessee Titans: +800

Washington Redskins: +800

Baltimore Ravens: +900

Los Angeles Rams: +1000

Seattle Seahawks: +1000















The Carolina Panthers released Newton in March after a frustrating 2019 season for both the team and player. Newton played in only the first two games of the 2019 campaign. He missed the rest of the season due to a foot injury. Carolina struggled to a 5-11 record and missed the playoffs for the second consecutive year.

Newton is 31 years old and has taken a lot of hits in his career, but the veteran quarterback still would be a fantastic addition for any team in need of an upgrade at the most important position. If healthy, he is still one of the top 15-20 quarterbacks in the league. In 2018 he completed 67.9 percent of his passes with 24 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

Would Newton be a good fit for the Patriots? He would provide great competition for Stidham, and he'd be a more capable backup than Hoyer. The Patriots don't have much salary cap space, though, so unless Newton was willing to sign for cheap, the math might not work out.

Story continues

Newton is way too talented not to play at all in 2020, and whichever team signs him should be getting a quarterback who's very motivated to prove his doubters wrong.

Could QB J'Mar Smith be next undrafted gem for Patriots?

NFL odds: Patriots remain betting favorite to land free agent Cam Newton originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston