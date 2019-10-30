NFL odds: Patriots' shot at a 16-0 season is gaining steam in Vegas

Tom Brady doesn't want to talk about it, and neither do his New England Patriots teammates.

But U.S. sportsbooks certainly aren't ignoring the fact that the Patriots are 8-0 through eight weeks of the NFL season.

Two days after New England handled the Cleveland Browns 27-13 to remain unbeaten, Jeff Sherman of SuperBook USA unveiled new odds for a prop bet on if the Patriots will go 16-0 in the 2019 regular season.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

NFL props updated



NE Patriots go 16-0 in 2019 reg season?

Yes +500

No -700



SF 49ers go 16-0 in 2019 reg season?

Yes +1500

No -5000



Mia Dolphins go 0-16 in 2019 reg season?

Yes +600

No -900



Cin Bengals go 0-16 in 2019 reg season?

Yes +500

No -700































— Jeff Sherman (@golfodds) October 29, 2019

Considering the Patriots were +750 to go undefeated just three weeks ago, +500 is impressively short odds for a feat that's only been accomplished once in NFL history by the 2007 Patriots. (The Miami Dolphins went undefeated in 1972 but only played 14 regular-season games.)

It's also notable New England has significantly better odds to go undefeated than the San Francisco 49ers, who are pegged at +1500 despite being 7-0.

There's reason for Vegas' optimism, though: New England has an insane +189 point differential through eight games and hasn't allowed more than 14 points to any opponent this season.

Story continues

The Patriots' perfect season faces its toughest test yet Sunday night in a road matchup with the 5-2 Baltimore Ravens and dynamic quarterback Lamar Jackson.

A four game-stretch after the bye against the Philadelphia Eagles (4-4), Dallas Cowboys (4-3), Houston Texans (5-3) and Kansas City Chiefs (5-3) also will test New England's mettle, especially with Patrick Mahomes expected to return by that Patriots-Chiefs matchup.

If the Patriots can survive that gauntlet, though, they may have a perfect season locked up: Their Week 15 opponent, the winless Cincinnati Bengals, just benched starting QB Andy Dalton, and they should take care of business at home against the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins in Weeks 16 and 17.

TOM E. CURRAN'S PATRIOTS TALK PODCAST: LISTEN AND SUBSCRIBE

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

NFL odds: Patriots' shot at a 16-0 season is gaining steam in Vegas originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston