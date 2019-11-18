NFL odds: How Patriots' and Ravens' wins impacted latest Super Bowl betting lines

The New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens both won Sunday as the race for the AFC's No. 1 seed intensified, but how did these victories impact the latest Super Bowl LIV odds?

The Patriots, who defeated the Philadelphia Eagles on the road to improve to 9-1 atop the AFC standings, remain the favorite in the updated odds posted Monday at the Westgate SuperBook in Las Vegas. The Ravens' odds have increased after a 41-7 blowout win over a good Houston Texans team. Baltimore is 8-2 and just one game behind New England for first place in the conference.

The NFC is really interesting because five teams have an 8-3 record or better. The New Orleans Saints are the new favorites to win the conference, leapfrogging the San Francisco 49ers. The Saints bounced back in Week 11 with a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to improve to 8-2. The 49ers also recovered from a Week 10 loss to defeat the Arizona Cardinals. San Francisco is an NFC-best 9-1, but oddsmakers still aren't convinced Jimmy Garoppolo and Co. are the best team in the conference.

Here are the latest Super Bowl betting lines from the Westgate:

The Seattle Seahawks still are a great bet at 16-1. They beat the 49ers on the road in Week 10 and enjoyed a much-needed bye in Week 11. Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is the leading candidate for NFL MVP, and the defense has steadily improved throughout the season. Let's not forget the Seahawks have a talented and experienced coaching staff, too.

The Green Bay Packers at 12-1 are a nice bet as well. Any team led by elite quarterback Aaron Rodgers has a chance to win in the playoffs, and Green Bay's defense is much-improved from 2018. The Dallas Cowboys are 20-1 as NFC East leaders, and they have a huge opportunity to send a statement to the rest of the NFL on Sunday with a Week 12 matchup versus the Patriots at Gillette Stadium. An upset victory over the Patriots likely would cause a huge shift in the Cowboys' Super Bowl odds, so grab Dallas now if you like its chances in January.

NFL odds: How Patriots' and Ravens' wins impacted latest Super Bowl betting lines originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston