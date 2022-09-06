NFL odds: Will Patriots QB Mac Jones go over/under these season player props?

NFL odds: Will Mac Jones go over/under these season player props? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Mac Jones had an impressive rookie campaign as the starting quarterback for the New England Patriots, and as a result he's facing high expectations entering the 2022 NFL season.

The Patriots begin their regular season schedule Sunday afternoon against an improved Dolphins team in Miami. Jones played decent against the Dolphins in two games last season. He completed 71 percent of his pass attempts for 542 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. New England lost both games, though.

Jones' performance Sunday could have a profound impact on whether he goes over or under the stat props oddsmakers have set for him during the upcoming season.

Here are Jones' season prop bet odds, via DraftKings:

Passing Yards

Over 3950.5 (-110), Under 3950.5 (-110)

Passing Touchdowns

Over 23.5 (-120), Under 23.5 (+110)

Interceptions

Over 12.5 (-110), Under 12.5 (-110)

Jones threw for 3,801 yards with 22 touchdowns and 12 interceptions last season. As you can see from the props above, he only needs to improve slightly to hit the over on the passing yards and touchdowns.

Assuming Jones stays healthy, he should hit the over on both of those stats. The Patriots added veteran wideout DeVante Parker to the mix over the offseason. He joins a deep wide receiver group that already included Kendrick Bourne, Nelson Agholor and Jakobi Meyers. Rookie wideout Tyquan Thornton is expected to return in six to eight weeks, too. Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith give Jones two quality tight ends to target as well. A lack of quality options in the passing game won't be an issue for Jones.

The real debate is whether Jones will go over or under 12.5 interceptions. Jones is a pretty accurate quarterback, but he did struggle late last season with seven interceptions over the final five games, including the AFC Wild Card playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills.

The Patriots need Jones to start off the 2022 campaign strong given the difficult schedule they face over the first four weeks.