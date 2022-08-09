NFL odds: Will Patriots go over or under latest win total projection? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots exceeded a lot of people's expectations last season by turning the offense over to a rookie quarterback in Mac Jones, winning 10 games and reaching the NFL playoffs after a disappointing 2020 campaign.

What are the chances we see improvement from the Patriots in 2022?

Well, oddsmakers seem bearish on New England's chances of hitting the 10-win mark again. The latest win totals at PointsBet have the Patriots at over/under 8.5 wins.

Here are the latest odds:

OVER 8.5 wins : -115

UNDER 8.5 wins: -105

For context within the AFC East, the Buffalo Bills are favored to win the division and their win total is over/under 11.5, while the Miami Heat are at over/under 8.5 wins and the New York Jets are at over/under 5.5 wins.

The Patriots do not have an easy schedule. For starters, the AFC East is more competitive than it's ever been. The Bills arguably are the best team in the league. The Dolphins made substantial improvements in the offseason, headlined by the trade for star wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Even the Jets' roster looks a lot better on paper compared to last year.

The Patriots also have to play the AFC North, which is one of the most competitive divisions in football with three teams that could reach the playoffs -- Steelers, Ravens and defending AFC champion Bengals. They also have tough matchups versus improved teams such as the Indianapolis Colts and Las Vegas Raiders. A Week 4 game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field looms as well.

The final third of the season is absolutely brutal for the Patriots, too.

Week 13 : vs. Bills

Week 14 : at Cardinals

Week 15 : at Raiders

Week 16 : vs. Bengals

Week 17 : vs. Dolphins

Week 18: at Bills

In addition to a tough schedule, the Patriots also have to overcome the offensive issues that have plagued them over the first few weeks of training camp. Whether it's poor pass protection, an ineffective run game or a lackluster passing attack -- it's been a while since New England's offense has looked so poor at this stage of the year.

The Patriots could hit the over on 8.5 wins and get back to the playoffs, but after seeing how so many AFC teams improved in the offseason, securing one of the three wild card spots is going to be pretty challenging.