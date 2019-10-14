NFL Odds: Patriots open at 10-point favorites over Jets in Week 7

The Patriots rolled to a 35-14 victory over the Giants on Thursday Night Football in Week 6 to improve to 6-0 on the 2019 season thanks to another impressive performance by their defense.

In order to start 7-0, they'll have to grow through a rejuvenated Jets team on Monday Night Football on the road. It's a game they should win, and it appears the oddsmakers agree.

NFL Week 7



KC -4.5 at Den

NYG -3 EV vs Ari

Ind Pick vs Hou

Buf -16.5 vs Mia

Min -1 at Det

GB -6.5 vs Oak

Jax -3.5 at Cin

LAR -3.5 at Atl

SF -9.5 at Wsh

Ten Pick vs LAC

Sea -4 vs Bal

Chi -3.5 vs NO

Dal -3 EV vs Phi

NE -10 at NYJ



Bye Week: Car, Cle, Pit, TB

































— Jeff Sherman (@golfodds) October 13, 2019

New England is 4-2 against the spread in 2019 and manhandled the Jets in Week 2. However, New York didn't have Sam Darnold at quarterback and now they're coming off a win over the Cowboys that saved them from an 0-5 start under new coach Adam Gase.

Couple that with the fact that the Patriots offense has been abysmal as of late and the Jets are sporting a top-10 defense, and this New England team could be in store for a fight next week.

We have a long way to go before game day arrives, and the Patriots are also dealing with a 10-day break in between games. They have plenty of time to prepare for Jamal Adams and company.

