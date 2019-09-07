NFL odds: Patriots now Super Bowl favorites after Antonio Brown's reported contract

Las Vegas has spoken, and the New England Patriots are the new betting favorite to win Super Bowl LIV in February thanks to Antonio Brown.

Brown reportedly has agreed to a one-year contract worth up to $15 million with the Patriots. The All-Pro wide receiver is one of the most talented players in the NFL, although he does have some off-field concerns -- issues we saw over the last few months, weeks and days during his short career with the Oakland Raiders.

Oddsmakers clearly are impressed by the move, though, because the Kansas City Chiefs are no longer the favorites to win the Lombardi Trophy during the 2019 season. Here are the Patriots' latest Super Bowl odds, via Caesars Sportsbook.

Patriots are now the Super Bowl favorites 👀 pic.twitter.com/lqu21Q6Sea — B/R Betting (@br_betting) September 7, 2019

The Patriots won their sixth Super Bowl title in February, and barring major injuries, it would be a pretty big surprise if New England didn't advance to its fourth consecutive Super Bowl this season.

