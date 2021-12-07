NFL odds: Patriots now clear favorites to win AFC East division in 2021

NFL odds: Patriots now clear favorites to win AFC East division originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots are in the drivers' seat in the race for the AFC East title.

Just a few weeks ago, the Patriots were not the betting favorite to win the division despite being in first place. But after beating the Buffalo Bills 14-10 on a windy Monday night at Highmark Stadium, the Patriots are the clear favorites to claim the AFC East crown they held from 2009 through 2019.

Here are the updated AFC East odds entering Week 14, via PointsBet:

Team Record Odds New England Patriots 9-4 -225 Buffalo Bills 7-5 +160 Miami Dolphins 6-7 +15000 New York Jets 3-9 N/A

The New York Jets don't have any division odds because they've officially been eliminated from contention as a result of their Week 13 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Patriots are on a Week 14 bye, which gives them a much-needed break late in the regular season to rest and recover before making the final playoff push. The Bills have a short week to prepare for a tough matchup on the road against Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

A loss would put the Bills two games behind the Patriots for the division lead and make their Week 16 head-to-head matchup at Gillette Stadium a must-win. In fact, a defeat to the Bucs would give the Bills just a 18 percent chance of winning the division, per FiveThirtyEight's model.

The Bills won the AFC East last season. It was their first division title since 1995. Buffalo's stay atop the mountain appears to be short lived, though. They need the Patriots to stumble over the final quarter of the season, and that doesn't look likely to happen given New England's dominance over its seven-game win streak.