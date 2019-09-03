NFL odds: Patriots no longer Super Bowl LIV favorite in new betting lines

The New England Patriots have been the betting favorite or co-favorite to win Super Bowl LIV throughout the offseason, but oddsmakers have pegged a new favorite with the 2019 NFL season just a few days away.

The Kansas City Chiefs stand alone atop the latest Super Bowl odds. Here are the updated betting lines from the Westgate in Las Vegas, per Jeff Sherman.

NFL Super Bowl updated



KC 5/1

NE 6/1

NO, Chi, Phi 12/1

LAR, LAC 14/1

Pit, Cle 18/1

Min, GB, Dal, Sea 20/1

Jax 25/1

Atl 30/1

Bal, SF, Oak 40/1

Hou, Car 50/1

NYJ 60/1

Ind, Ten, Den, Det 80/1

TB, Buf 100/1

NYG, Cin 200/1

Wsh, Ari 300/1

Mia 500/1

































These lines aren't too surprising.

The Chiefs barely lost to the Patriots in last season's AFC Championship Game and made a few improvements to their roster over the offseason, including the addition of talented defensive end Frank Clark in a trade with the Seattle Seahawks. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the reigning MVP and appears poised for another tremendous campaign. There's a lot to like about the Chiefs in regards to picking them to win the Super Bowl.

It's still hard to bet against the Patriots, though.

You could make a compelling case the Patriots will be even better than last season despite coming off a sixth Super Bowl championship. Demaryius Thomas and Josh Gordon, if healthy, could make the Patriots' wide receiver corps a much-improved unit compared to last season. Veteran defensive lineman Michael Bennett and rookie Chase Winovich should help improve New England's pass rush, which tied for the second-fewest sacks in the league in 2018. The running back group again is among the deepest and most talented in the league with the addition of rookie Damien Harris. Tom Brady also remains the starting quarterback in New England, and the last time we checked, he's still really good.

There aren't any other clear Super Bowl favorites besides the Patriots and Chiefs, but keep an eye on the New Orleans Saints. They got screwed by a horrendous blown call late in the NFC Championship Game last season and should be on a mission to return to that stage during the upcoming campaign. The Saints also are led by one of the league's best quarterbacks in Drew Brees and a smart, experienced head coach in Sean Payton. New Orleans has all the ingredients to challenge the Patriots and Chiefs for the Lombardi Trophy.

NFL odds: Patriots no longer Super Bowl LIV favorite in new betting lines originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston