NFL odds: Patriots favored to win AFC, but these other lines might surprise you

Oddsmakers have pegged the New England Patriots as the favorites to win the AFC Championship Game in the 2019 NFL season, and if Tom Brady and Co. live up to these expectations, they'll become just the second team in league history to reach the Super Bowl in four consecutive seasons.

The Patriots are +275 to win the AFC, followed closely by the Kansas City Chiefs at +350. New England, of course, defeated Kansas City at Arrowhead Stadium in last season's AFC title game. While it's not surprising to see the Patriots and Chiefs atop the list, the odds for the next couple of contenders might surprise you.

Before we dive into that, here are the latest AFC odds from Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

The Cleveland Browns are the trendy pick to win the AFC North division despite the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens returning strong rosters. The Browns should be improved after a busy offseason that saw them acquire star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. from the New York Giants via trade. Still, the Browns should not be at +400 to win the conference. They are not better than the Indianapolis Colts, who have a more proven quarterback in Andrew Luck.

The Houston Texans at +2200 is a joke and should be put up on a bulletin board in the team's locker room. There's no way the New York Jets should have the same odds to win the AFC as the Texans. Houston won the AFC South division with an 11-5 record and were a tiebreaker away from overtaking the Patriots as the No. 2 seed last season.

The Denver Broncos at +2000, ahead of the Texans, also makes little sense. The Broncos went 6-10 last season and signed Joe Flacco to be their starting quarterback. It's hard to envision Denver returning to the playoffs with its current roster.

All of this might not matter, however, because the Patriots and Chiefs seemed destined to battle for AFC supremacy again as long as Brady and Patrick Mahomes stay healthy.

