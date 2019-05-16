NFL odds: Patriots favored in all but one of 16 regular season games in 2019 originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The New England Patriots are coming off their sixth Super Bowl championship, and oddsmakers in Las Vegas don't think the team's dominance is going to end anytime soon.

Oddsmakers have pegged the Patriots at 11 victories on the latest NFL win totals, the highest number of any team. New England also is tied with the Kansas City Chiefs at 6/1 odds as co-favorites to win Super Bowl LIV in Miami.

CG Technology in Las Vegas has released its spreads for every team's 16 regular season games in 2019, and the Patriots are favored in nearly all of theirs. The lone game in which New England is an underdog is a Week 11 matchup on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Pats are +1, although this line, as well as the others, will change as the season unfolds and teams improve/get worse.

Here is the entire @Patriots schedule ATS for 2019 @CGTechnology_ @PushingTheOdds ... they are favorites in every single game except one at Philly #nfl pic.twitter.com/G6mvYQko9N — Matt Perrault (@sportstalkmatt) May 16, 2019

It should be noted the Week 17 game at home against the Miami Dolphins is not listed, because as of this writing there's no spread for it.

It's not hard to figure out why the Patriots are favored in so many games, even in those matchups outside of Gillette Stadium. The Pats haven't won fewer than 10 games since 2002 and their last season with fewer than 11 victories was 2009. New England also has the second-easiest 2019 regular season schedule based on its opponents' 2018 win percentages.

The Patriots also are a good team against the spread overall. They were 12-7 against the spread last season, which includes a 3-0 ATS record in the playoffs, per TeamRankings.com. New England also was one of seven teams with a winning ATS record as a favorite at 11-7. Since 2003, the Patriots' 171-115-7 ATS mark (playoffs included) is the best in the league.

