As training camp for the 2019 season gets underway, oddsmakers aren't underestimating the Patriots' chances of repeating as Super Bowl champions.

Las Vegas' latest batch of Super Bowl odds has the Patriots favored to win Super Bowl 54 at +700. It comes as no surprise that the Patrick Mahomes-led Chiefs, who the Patriots defeated in the 2018 AFC Championship, have the next best odds at +750.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Here are the top five favorites to hoist the Lombardi Trophy after Super Bowl LIV, via Caesars Palace:

The Patriots have some holes to fill if they're to win their seventh Super Bowl title of the last 20 years. The tight end position is an obvious area of concern following Rob Gronkowski's retirement, and the wide receiver depth chart leaves plenty to be desired. Still, doubting Tom Brady and Bill Belichick never is a smart idea, and Vegas appears to be well-aware of that.

Barring any surprises, the Patriots' road to the playoffs once again should be a cakewalk with their lack of competition in the AFC East. It's teams like the Chiefs, Browns, Colts, or Chargers who will be the real tests in the conference down the stretch.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Story continues

NFL odds: Patriots enter training camp as Super Bowl 54 favorites originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston