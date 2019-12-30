NFL odds: Patriots' chances to win Super Bowl plummet after Dolphins loss

The New England Patriots missed a crucial opportunity, and Vegas already has reacted accordingly.

The Patriots fell 27-24 to the Miami Dolphins in their regular season finale Sunday afternoon, a loss that forces them to play on Wild Card Weekend for the first time since 2009.

Late Sunday night, SuperBook USA revealed its updated Super Bowl LIV odds for the entire NFL playoff field -- and New England is now sixth on that list at 14/1, per SuperBook exec Jeff Sherman.

NFL Super Bowl winner updated



Ravens 9/4

49ers 7/2

Chiefs 4/1

Saints 5/1

Packers 12/1

Patriots 14/1

Seahawks 30/1

Eagles 40/1

Vikings 40/1

Texans 40/1

Bills 50/1

Titans 50/1

























— Jeff Sherman (@golfodds) December 30, 2019

That's a steep drop-off from just days ago; the Patriots had 8/1 odds to win the Super Bowl entering Week 17, behind only the Baltimore Ravens, San Francisco 49ers and New Orleans Saints.

But sportsbooks now are much higher on the Kansas City Chiefs, who knocked New England out of the No. 2 seed in Week 17 and take a six-game winning streak into their first-round playoff bye.

The Patriots still are home favorites against the No. 6 seed Tennessee Titans next Saturday night. History isn't on their side, though: That 2009 Wild Card round matchup resulted in a blowout loss to the Baltimore Ravens, and a No. 3 seed or lower hasn't even reached the Super Bowl since the 2012 Ravens.

Such is reality for the suddenly reeling Patriots, who were Super Bowl LIV favorites just over a month ago and now have just a five percent chance to repeat as champs, according to ESPN's Football Power Index.

Every playoff team's chance to win the Super Bowl, per FPI:



Ravens 36%

Chiefs 22%

49ers 19%

Saints 7%

Packers 6%

Patriots 5%

Vikings 2%

Eagles 1%

Texans 1%

Seahawks <1%

Titans <1%

Bills <1%

























— Seth Walder (@SethWalder) December 30, 2019

