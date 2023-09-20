NFL odds: Micah Parsons' incredible start has him on top of DPOY leaderboard

It's too bad defensive players don't get any consideration for MVP. Micah Parsons might make a run at it.

As good as Tua Tagovailoa has been through two weeks — and as counterproductive as it is to worry about NFL MVP after two weeks — it's hard to say he or anyone else has been better than Parsons. The Dallas Cowboys' linebacker has been a force through two games, collecting three sacks. He seems to get pressure on the quarterback every time the ball is snapped.

Parsons remains very unlikely to be a real MVP candidate no matter how good he is this season, considering a defensive player hasn't won since 1986, but a Defensive Player of the Year award is possible.

Parsons' odds keep dropping. He is down to +200 at BetMGM to win DPOY, and is the favorite in that market. T.J. Watt is +375 so he's not far behind, but everyone else is +1000 or longer. There's a long way to go but it's not hard to figure out why Parsons' odds are dropping already.

Most bettors are on board. Almost a third of the money bet on DPOY is on Parsons.

Micah Parsons' odds to win Defensive Player of the Year at @BetMGM



+650: Open



+400: Last week



+200: Now (favorite)



29% of money (most) is on Parsons to win the award. pic.twitter.com/Hy21cd8M27 — John Ewing (@johnewing) September 20, 2023

Parsons hasn't won a DPOY award yet but it seems inevitable. He is just 24 years old and since coming into the league he has been one of the best players in the NFL. He had 26.5 sacks through his first two seasons. He has talked about challenging the NFL's single-season sack record, and that is well within his range of outcomes. Just wait until Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has to pay for Parsons' contract extension.

Parsons' edges in the DPOY voting will be that he hasn't won it before — voters like spreading it around — and that he'll have endless attention because he plays for the Cowboys. Dallas is off to a 2-0 start, expectations on the Cowboys are rising already, and the hype for them and Parsons will continue to grow with every win.

Watt is also off to a fantastic start, and there is a lot of time for other defensive players to factor into the race. But if Parsons has a huge season, he'll be tough to catch.