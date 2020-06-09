NFL odds: Will Julian Edelman go over or under this receiving yards total?

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman is one of the most underrated players in the NFL despite being a three-time Super Bowl champion and a recent Super Bowl MVP winner.

Edelman reportedly battled through multiple injuries in 2019, and it became clear he wasn't at 100 percent late in the season. Despite those setbacks, the 34-year-old wideout had one of the best statistical seasons of his career.

He tallied 100 receptions on a career-high 153 targets. It was Edelman's fourth season of 90-plus receptions. He also totaled 1,117 receiving yards and six touchdowns over 16 games played.

Oddsmakers have already posted player total prop bets for the 2020 season. Included among those bets are receiving yards props for wide receivers and tight ends. Edelman's receiving yards over/under number is out at DraftKings Sportsbook. Check out the betting lines for Edelman below:

Player Totals

Receiving Yards Over/Under

Julian Edelman: Over 900.5 yards (-110), Under 900.5 yards (-110)





Edelman has crossed the 900-yard mark in four of the last six seasons. One of the two years he failed to reach 900 yards over that span was 2018, when he tallied 850 yards in just 12 games. Edelman has averaged 965.5 yards per year over the last six seasons, so betting on him going over is probably the smart play here.

Of course, the departure of longtime starting quarterback Tom Brady in free agency could impact Edelman, and potentially in a positive way. He's reportedly motivated to prove his doubters wrong in 2020, and you can bet Jarrett Stidham (or whoever starts at QB for the Patriots next season) will target Edelman early and often given his reliability in all areas of the field.

