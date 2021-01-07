NFL odds: Josh McDaniels among betting favorites to land Chargers HC job

McDaniels among betting favorites to land this head coaching job originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

As the New England Patriots enter an offseason of uncertainty, Josh McDaniels' future with the team hangs in the balance.

McDaniels has been a subject of head coaching rumors the last couple of offseasons and this one is no different. The Patriots offensive coordinator recently stated his desire to pursue a head coach gig and there are several teams with vacancies.

One of those teams is the Los Angeles Chargers, who fired ex-head coach Anthony Lynn on Monday following a 7-9 season. L.A. is set up for success with Rookie of the Year candidate Justin Herbert under center plus a number of weapons on both sides of the ball. It's arguably the most attractive destination for McDaniels and other head coach candidates.

Oddsmakers believe McDaniels has a solid chance to head out west. He's listed with the fourth-best odds of being the next head coach of the Chargers, trailing only Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady, and Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

Here are the top five betting favorites to land the Chargers gig.

Brian Daboll +300 Joe Brady +300 Eric Bieniemy +450 Josh McDaniels +600 Arthur Smith +800

The MMQB's Albert Breer spoke last month about McDaniels potentially leaving New England for L.A.

"I think the team I'd watch most as far as Josh McDaniels goes is actually [the Chargers]. I've just heard some stuff about potential interest there and if you look at that roster, you can win pretty quickly if you know what you're doing there," Breer said on 98.5 The Sports Hub's Zolak & Bertrand. "And you're going to have a quarterback for the next three years on a rookie contract which, I don't know how much of [Justin Herbert] you guys have watched, but his ceiling high. This guy's baseline might be Ben Roethlisberger. ... I think there's a lot to work with out there."

There also had been talk about McDaniels following former Pats director of player personnel Nick Caserio to Houston, but reports state the Texans will not hire McDaniels as their next head coach.

McDaniels has been a Patriots assistant coach for 17 non-consecutive seasons. The 44-year-old served as Denver Broncos head coach in 2009-10.