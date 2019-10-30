NFL odds: Here's where Patriots stand in latest Super Bowl LIV betting lines

The New England Patriots and San Francisco 49ers are the only unbeaten teams remaining in the 2019 NFL season, but judging by the latest Super Bowl LIV betting lines, oddsmakers aren't expecting these teams to meet in February with the Lombardi Trophy at stake.

The Patriots still are the favorites at plus-200, per Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. New England is the defending champion and has won its first eight games. The Patriots' schedule is about get a lot tougher, though, starting with Sunday night's matchup with the Baltimore Ravens. Even if the Patriots lose a game or two over their difficult four-game stretch ahead, it would be hard to bet against them in January, especially if their playoff games are at Gillette Stadium.

What about the 49ers?

Oddsmakers have the NFC West leaders at plus-800 to win the Super Bowl. The New Orleans Saints have the best odds of any NFC team at plus-450. The Saints won all five games Teddy Bridgewater started in place of injured quarterback Drew Brees. Brees returned in Week 8 and led New Orleans to a victory over the Arizona Cardinals. The Saints are really good on both sides of the ball and have an excellent coach in Sean Payton. It's hard to argue with them being the favorites in the NFC at this point in the season.

Here are the updated Super Bowl odds entering Week 9:

Can anyone stop the Pats? 🤔



(via Caesars Sportsbook) pic.twitter.com/Lu7wMearAh



— B/R Betting (@br_betting) October 30, 2019

If you're looking for a good value bet, it might be time to wager on the Kansas City Chiefs. They almost beat a really good Green Bay Packers team without their starting quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who's out with a knee injury. Mahomes is expected to return fairly soon, and if he's healthy, the Chiefs are the second-best team in a relatively week AFC.

Speaking of the Packers, they aren't a bad bet at plus-800. Green Bay will always have a chance as long as Aaron Rodgers is its quarterback. The Seattle Seahawks are not listed in the tweet above, but they are another excellent value bet. The Seahawks are 6-2 (4-0 on the road) and have a top-five quarterback leading them in Russell Wilson.

