NFL odds: Here's where Patriots stand in latest Cam Newton betting lines

Could the New England Patriots replace one former NFL MVP quarterback with another?

Tom Brady revealed Tuesday on social media he's leaving the Patriots in free agency after spending the first 20 years of his career with the franchise. This decision leaves the Patriots with an interesting decision to make at quarterback entering the 2020 season. Do the Patriots go with 2019 fourth-round draft pick Jarrett Stidham as the starter, or should they target a veteran quarterback on the free agent or trade markets?

One option on the trade market is Cam Newton, who the Carolina Panthers announced Tuesday has been given permission to seek a trade. The Panthers reportedly are finalizing a contract with free agent Teddy Bridgewater to make him the team's new starting QB.

What are the chances Newton goes to the Patriots? Oddsmakers aren't too high on the idea. The Patriots are +470 to land Newton in the latest betting lines at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Here's the full list of odds:

Where will Cam land? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/BjqesIIW5Y — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) March 17, 2020

The Chicago Bears and Los Angeles Chargers both make a lot of sense for Newton.

The Bears have a very good defense, but to make a deep playoff run, they need better production at quarterback than what Mitchell Trubisky has given them over the last three years. The Chargers also are among the betting favorites to land Brady, but if the 42-year-old quarterback goes elsewhere, Los Angeles is a great destination for Newton. The Chargers are moving into a state-of-the-art stadium and need a new franchise quarterback after parting ways with Philip Rivers. Newton would bring some life and relevancy to the franchise, and help them win games.

The only concern with Newton is his health. A left foot injury limited him to just two games played last season, and his playing style has resulted in him taking a lot of hits over his career. But if healthy, Newton is still a top-tier player and would improve a team that's a quarterback upgrade away from being a legitimate contender.

NFL odds: Here's where Patriots stand in latest Cam Newton betting lines originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston