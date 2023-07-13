NFL odds: Here are 4 Coach of the Year bets worth considering

There is no better feeling than discovering an edge, even if it's something as simple as a projection on an NFL team. You hit all the popular markets: win totals, divisional champs and maybe even Super Bowl odds. Then, the real fun begins. How can I position myself to maximize my return? What if the team you are bullish on doesn’t have a high enough ceiling to generate a legit candidate for MVP? Move your eyes over the NFL Coach of the Year awards. It’s one of my favorite markets to bet into during the summer because it’s directly correlated to a team’s unexpected success.

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll was last season’s winner after pulling the previously 4-13 Giants out of the basement and into the postseason in his first year as head coach. However, history shows us improvement isn’t all it takes. You have to win a significant amount of games. That’s where Daboll was a bit of an outlier. The Giants head coach was the first in 33 years to win the award without leading his team to at least 10 wins. You have to go all the way back to 1990 when Jimmy Johnson led the Cowboys to a 7-9 record, a six-game improvement from their 1-15 nightmare the previous year.

Why was Daboll able to break the mold? I can only speculate, but playing in a major market always gives you an edge with voters. Just ask Doug Pederson and Dan Campbell. I also think it helps that Daboll has a big personality, and people want to vote for those that they like to be around. He had nine wins and a tie, so it’s not like him winning the award was a massive deviation from historical norms. Can it happen two years straight? It’s possible, but I wouldn’t be looking at coaches like DeMeco Ryans (Houston) or Matt Eberflus (Chicago) unless you think they can get their teams at least nine wins. In summary, I want to target the coaches of teams that I expect to outperform their current market projection and push for a playoff spot.

As we look at the odds for this year’s award over at BetMGM, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell is the betting favorite at +900, followed by the Bears’ Matt Eberflus (+1000), and Broncos Sean Payton (+1100). All three are solid candidates, but I am betting there is better value further down the board. Below are my four favorite bets, all of which fall between +1800 and +2200. Let’s go with the shortest odds first, and work our way through in that order.

Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur watches action during an OTA practice session on May 31. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Matt LaFleur +1800

I am a believer in the Packers this year. Also, I am a believer that the NFC North is as wide open as any division in football. We always want to look at the big underdogs whenever there is potential for high-variance outcomes. I bet the Packers to win the division at +350. Therefore, if there is value with the Packers at 22% implied odds, getting LaFleur for coach of the year at little over 5% implied has to be a bet.

Jordan Love is a big question mark, but he is walking into a very advantageous situation. I can’t stress enough the value of getting to learn behind Aaron Rodgers for two years, and now Love gets to play in front of a solid offensive line under the guidance of one of the most successful young head coaches in the league. LaFleur has won 69% of his games in his four-year career in Green Bay, owning the highest winning percentage among all active head coaches with at least two years experience.

Aaron Rodgers will be a talking point all season, and if LaFleur can make the postseason without him, it will carry a ton of weight with the voters. LeFleur’s resume speaks for itself, and I’m betting it has even more to say this season.

Mike McDaniel +2000

Scared money doesn't make money. My favorite bets usually come with a heavy dose of risk. That's what really gets my juices flowing. It’s an understatement to say that this bet is strongly tied to the health of Tua Tagovailoa. It’s admittedly a big if, but if Tagovailoa can stay healthy, the Dolphins have the upside to win 13 or 14 games. That gives them a nice four- or five-game jump from last season. In McDaniel’s first year, Tagovailoa was deservedly in the MVP conservation for the first part of the season. That gave us a glimpse of the potential. Now, with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle entering their second year in the system, Miami is more dangerous than ever.

This Dolphins offense will look like it's running on rocket fuel, and got even deeper and faster with WRs Braxton Berrios and Chosen Anderson. Sign me up to see how McDaniel utilizes rookie running back De’Von Achane, who’s rare blend of speed and vision initiates flashbacks of former Titans’ running back Chris Johnson. I am very high on the ceiling of this Dolphins team. If you aren’t comfortable banking on Miami in the win-total market due to the uncertainty of Tagovailoa’s health, this is the perfect way to bet on their upside at better odds.

Pete Carroll +2000

Carroll reminded us all why he’s one of the league’s best coaches last season. In what was projected to be a rebuilding year, he triumphantly brought Seattle back to the playoffs with Geno Smith under center.

The problem is that he may have missed his window, since he now has to vastly improve on the nine wins from last year. But don’t count Carroll out. I love what Seattle did in the offseason, bringing back Bobby Wagner and drafting Devon Witherspoon. Plus, WR Jaxson Smith-Njigba gives Geno Smith another speedy playmaker at his disposal.

I am more open than most to the likelihood that San Francisco struggles if Purdy isn’t the player he was in those eight games in 2022. That scenario cracks open the window for an improved Seahawks team to snatch the NFC West. Carroll has never won the award for coach of year despite his decorated resume. Does the media rally for him with 12 wins and a division title? At 20-to-1 odds, it’s worth a small play.

Shane Steichen +2200

Here is the scenario that is most similar to Daboll’s. First-year coach takes over a four-win team, and leads them to a winning record and possible playoff berth. The big difference is that Indianapolis is not a major market like New York is. However, if the Colts improve to nine wins and push for the playoffs, it’s because rookie QB Anthony Richardson is thriving under Steichen. And that’s going to get a lot of national attention, leading to Steichen getting a lot of the credit.

I put my money where my mouth is on Richardson in the OROY market, so backing it up with Steichen at +2200 is a no-brainer. The Colts catch one of the easiest schedules in the league with a vulnerable favorite at the top of the division. After being a big influence in Eagles QB Jalen Hurts’ development, if Steichen can have a successful season with Richardson, good luck trying to take the award from him.