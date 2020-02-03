NFL odds: Eight quarterbacks favored over Tom Brady for 2020 MVP award

The 2019 NFL season just wrapped up Sunday with the Kansas City Chiefs' victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 54, and we're already onto the 2020 campaign.

Odds to win the 2020 NFL Most Valuable Player award were unveiled Monday with Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes as the favorite and unanimous 2019 MVP Lamar Jackson right behind him.

SuperBook USA lists soon-to-be free agent Tom Brady with the ninth-best odds to win the MVP award for the fourth time in his career.

Here's the full list:

More 2020 NFL MVP odds via @SuperBookUSA:

Mahomes 4/1

L. Jackson 6/1

R. Wilson 10/1

D. Watson 12/1

Prescott 16/1

Wentz 16/1

Brees 20/1

Rodgers 20/1

Brady 30/1

















— David Payne Purdum (@DavidPurdum) February 3, 2020

Of course, those 30/1 odds likely will change once we find out where he'll be playing next season. The New England Patriots will make an honest effort to keep the six-time Super Bowl champion in Foxboro, but the Las Vegas Raiders reportedly are a threat to sign him if he hits the free agent market in March.

Despite the Patriots offense's struggles throughout the 2019 season, Brady put up respectable numbers. The 42-year-old finished with 24 touchdown passes and eight interceptions while throwing for 4,057 yards. That's while having a revolving door at the wide receiver position and a major downgrade at tight end.

If Brady returns to the Patriots for 2020 and gets some weapons to work with, we certainly can expect those 30/1 odds to improve.

