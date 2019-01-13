NFL odds: Early spreads, betting lines for AFC, NFC championship games originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The Kansas City Chiefs will host an AFC Championship Game for the first time in franchise history Sunday, and they'll need to beat the two-time defending conference champion New England Patriots to reach Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta.

The Chiefs, as the No. 1 seed in the AFC playing at home, are unsurprisingly the favorites. The early line is the Chiefs favored by three points, with the over/under set at 57. The Patriots easily covered as four-point favorites at home in the AFC Divisional Round versus the Los Angeles Chargers.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Opening lines for the AFC Championship Game (@betonline_ag):



Patriots +140

Chiefs -3

O/U 57







— OddsShark (@OddsShark) January 13, 2019

It also ends a long streak of the Patriots being favored in postseason play.

The Patriots will be postseason underdogs next week for the first time since the 2013 AFC Championship Game against Denver. KC opened as 3-point home favorites. — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) January 13, 2019

Sunday's game will be the Patriots' eighth consecutive appearance in the AFC title game. They have a 4-3 record in the previous seven games but haven't won a conference championship on the road since 2004.

Story continues

The Chiefs and Patriots played in Week 6, when New England won a thrilling 43-40 matchup at Gillette Stadium. The last time these teams played in Arrowhead Stadium the Chiefs dominated the Patriots 41-14 early in the 2014 season in what was a turning point for New England en route to a Super Bowl-winning campaign.

The NFC Championship Game matchup features the Los Angeles Rams traveling to New Orleans to take on the Saints. These teams met at the SuperDome in Week 9, when the Saints earned an exciting 45-35 victory.

Here are the early spreads for the conference championship games, via OddsShark:

Sunday, Jan. 20

AFC Championship Game: New England Patriots at Kansas City Chiefs (-3)

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams at New Orleans Saints (-3.5)





Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.